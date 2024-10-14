World's Largest Steam Engine 'Big Boy' Passes Through Oklahoma On Monday

The Union Pacific Locomotive, known as the 'Big Boy,' is passing through Oklahoma Monday as part of its Heartland of America Tour.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Union Pacific Locomotive, known as the 'Big Boy,' is passing through Oklahoma Monday as part of its Heartland of America Tour.

Big Boy is the biggest steam locomotive in the world, measuring 132 feet long and weighing over a million pounds.

According to the train schedule, Big Boy left Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday for McAlester, Oklahoma, and it made a whistle-stop in Durant around 1:15 p.m. that day.

It left from Durant's Louisiana St. Crossing around 1:45 p.m. for McAleaster Sunday.

Big Boy made stops in Muskogee at 11 a.m. Monday and will be in Claremore at 1:45 p.m.

After the Claremore stop, Big Boy leaves for Coffeyville, Kansas.

﻿See the Full Schedule HERE

Big Boy 4014 has passed through Oklahoma before, most recently in 2021 and before that in 2019.

Thousands of families and rail fans have come to see Big Boy and watch the piece of history pass through the state.

RELATED: 'Big Boy' The World's Largest Steam Engine To Pass Through Oklahoma This Fall