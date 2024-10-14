Two Arrested After OKC Shooting Leads To Standoff

Two suspects were arrested following a fatal overnight shooting that led to a standoff in Del City.

Police responded to a liquor store parking lot near Northwest 83rd Street and Western Avenue Saturday night, where they found a man shot to death.

Early Sunday, officers located a vehicle tied to the homicide, which led them to a home near Southeast 23rd Street and Del Road.

“Earlier this morning, Santa Fe officers located a vehicle believed to be associated with a homicide that occurred last night in the 9000 block of Western Avenue,” said Sgt. Jon Skuta with Oklahoma City Police.

After a lengthy standoff, negotiators peacefully resolved the situation

“There were two people still inside the house. Our hostage negotiators were on scene and were able to talk them out of the house pretty quickly,” said Skuta.

The suspects and the victim have not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.