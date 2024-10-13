1 Dead In NW OKC Shooting

One man is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City according to Oklahoma City police.

By: News 9

One man is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday night, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police say the shooting happened near Northwest 89th Street and North Western Avenue.

Officers say they are still working to piece together what happened.

"We believe this was an isolated incident to this parking lot. We have no information at this point as far as suspects or anything that would lead us to believe who else may have been here," SGT. Jon Skuta with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police say while they were on the scene, another man who had stab wounds walked up to EMSA. Police say the two incidents are unrelated, and the victim is being treated.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.