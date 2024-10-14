Afghan Citizen Accused Of Election Day Terror Plot To Appear In Federal Court

Nasir Tawhedi, an Afghan citizen accused of plotting a terrorist attack on election day on behalf of ISIS, is set to appear in federal court this week.

By: News 9

Tawhedi was arrested Monday after investigators say he purchased assault rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition from undercover FBI agents.

There is conflicting information regarding whether Tawhedi entered the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa.

In response to concerns about the vetting process, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated, “When we vet an individual, it’s a point-in-time screening process. If we obtain information subsequently that suggests the individual could be of danger, we take appropriate law enforcement action.”

Tawhedi's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.