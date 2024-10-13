Oklahoma City Police Department Investigating Possible Suspect In OKC Homicide Investigation

Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a location in Del City Sunday related to a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed near North Western and NorthWest 89th Saturday night.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a location in Del City Sunday related to a homicide investigation.

OCPD staged at Southeast 23rd and Del Road due to a call about a suspicious vehicle call before 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Our crews on scene counted 14 total police vehicles and K9s. At one point Sunday, Air One was in the air over the area.

Police confirm this is related to a deadly shooting that happened in Northwest Oklahoma City Saturday night. A man was shot and killed near North Western and Northwest 89th.

Related: 1 Dead In NW OKC Shooting

Police said that two people of interest were arrested and are being transported to the station for questioning.

Officers are waiting for a search warrant to search the home.

Refresh this page for more updates throughout the afternoon.