Oklahoma City Police Department Investigating Possible Suspect In OKC Homicide Investigation

Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a location in Del City Sunday related to a homicide investigation.
OCPD staged at Southeast 23rd and Del Road due to a call about a suspicious vehicle call before 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Our crews on scene counted 14 total police vehicles and K9s. At one point Sunday, Air One was in the air over the area.
Police confirm this is related to a deadly shooting that happened in Northwest Oklahoma City Saturday night. A man was shot and killed near North Western and Northwest 89th.
Police said that two people of interest were arrested and are being transported to the station for questioning.
Officers are waiting for a search warrant to search the home.
