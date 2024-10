Parts of Danforth Road from Midwest Boulevard to Air Depot will close for repairs on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

By: News 9

The City of Edmond says that drivers living in the area will still have access, but drivers passing through will have to detour on Midwest Boulevard.

The closure is expected to last until Nov.1.