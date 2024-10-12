Guthrie Shuts Out El Reno 49-0

Friday, October 11th 2024, 11:00 pm
Guthrie's Kolten Carlock led the Blue Jays to a dominant 49-0 win over El Reno on Friday night, showcasing his playmaking ability both as a quarterback and running back.
Carlock got things rolling early, executing a flawless RPO to score the game’s first touchdown. Shortly after, he powered through the defense again from just a few yards out to make it 14-0. In a strategic shift, Carlock was moved to running back, continuing to be a force on the ground.
Tight end Blake Doles capped off the impressive performance, running out of the wildcat formation and breaking through tackles for a 31-yard touchdown, further extending Guthrie's lead. The Blue Jays rolled to a 49-0 victory, leaving El Reno scoreless in the blowout.
