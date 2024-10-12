Tuttle Stays Perfect With 42-19 Victory Over Bethany

Tuttle extended its undefeated streak Friday night with a dominant 42-19 win over Bethany, spoiling the Bronchos’ Homecoming festivities.

By: News 9

Tuttle quarterback Cruz Campbell connected with Jalen Lane for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Campbell followed up with a pass to Brady McAdoo, which was ruled a touchdown after some confusion, putting Tuttle up 21-0.

Bethany managed to get on the board in the second quarter, picking up a two-point conversion after a strong defensive stand. However, the Bronchos couldn’t convert their momentum into a touchdown and settled for a field goal, trailing 21-5 at halftime.

Tuttle continued their dominance in the second half, pulling away to secure a 42-19 victory.