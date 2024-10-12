Tuttle Stays Perfect With 42-19 Victory Over Bethany

Tuttle extended its undefeated streak Friday night with a dominant 42-19 win over Bethany, spoiling the Bronchos’ Homecoming festivities.

Friday, October 11th 2024, 10:52 pm

By: News 9


Tuttle extended its undefeated streak Friday night with a dominant 42-19 win over Bethany, spoiling the Bronchos’ Homecoming festivities.

Tuttle quarterback Cruz Campbell connected with Jalen Lane for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point. Campbell followed up with a pass to Brady McAdoo, which was ruled a touchdown after some confusion, putting Tuttle up 21-0.

Bethany managed to get on the board in the second quarter, picking up a two-point conversion after a strong defensive stand. However, the Bronchos couldn’t convert their momentum into a touchdown and settled for a field goal, trailing 21-5 at halftime.

Tuttle continued their dominance in the second half, pulling away to secure a 42-19 victory.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 11th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024