Deer Creek Remains Unbeaten With 30-20 Win Over Moore

Deer Creek improved to 6-0 Friday night with a 30-20 victory over Moore, remaining undefeated as they head into the later part of the season.

By: News 9

Deer Creek improved to 6-0 Friday night with a 30-20 victory over Moore, remaining undefeated as they head into the later part of the season.

Deer Creek opened the scoring with quarterback Grady Adamson connecting with wide receiver Mason Smith for a touchdown, giving the Antlers a 7-0 lead. Moore quickly responded with a touchdown from Landis Green to tie the game at 7-7.

Moore then took the lead when quarterback Makai Crenshaw rolled out and hit Jonnell Alexander for a touchdown, putting the Lions up 14-7 and setting them up for a potential upset.

Deer Creek answered back with another Adamson-to-Smith touchdown, leveling the score at 14-14. The Antlers ultimately took control, pulling ahead in the second half and holding off Moore to secure the win.

Deer Creek remains undefeated with a 30-20 final score and continues their pursuit of a perfect season.