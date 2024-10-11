Jump Into Joy: Funbox Brings 25,000 Square Feet Of Fun To OKC

It's for kids of all ages; and who doesn’t love a great bounce house? But how about a chance to play in the world’s largest bounce park?

“Funbox is the world’s biggest bounce park and what that means is there is 250,000 square foot of bouncing adventure,” said Anum Hassan with Funbox.

Set up on the northeast side of the Oklahoma City outlet stores, this promises a fun time for everyone no matter what their age.

“Kids run inside, and the bubbles are going, the music is going, and they are just having so much fun,” said Hassan.

It’s the perfect way to get rid of some energy for the kids or burn off calories for adults.

“We have over 10 different obstacles and attractions inside that kids just kind of bounce between and they just have so much fun,” said Hassan.

With all the good times there is a great cause behind all the fun.

“Foster charities is a big, big passion of Funbox,” said Hassan.

So, this year they have partnered with Anna’s house foundation.

“We certify, recruit, train, foster homes to take in kids in a moment's notice and then support them in that journey,” said Anna’s House Foundation Executive Director, Katherine Craig.

Money from the partnership will help foster kids with school and sports programs and also came with an additional bonus.

“We had all the information to share with our families so that they could come out, and enjoy this space like all the other kids in Oklahoma City,” said Craig.

The bounce park will be open through Nov. 10, walk-ups are welcome, but it is best to register through the company’s website.

“We’re open Friday through Sunday and our first session starts at 10:30 a.m.,” said Hassan.

To register for the bounce park, participants must register and sign a waiver.

CLICK HERE for more information.