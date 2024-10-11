The Porch Visits Moore, Deer Creek High Schools Pep Rallies Before Friday Football Game

Before the Moore Lions and Deer Creek Antlers take to the field Friday night, students at both schools hosted a pep rally to show their school spirit.

By: News 9

Before the Moore Lions and Deer Creek Antlers take to the field Friday night, students at both schools hosted a pep rally to show their school spirit.

In Moore, Lions football players say they are planning to win.

"We're just going to stick to what we do," Lions quarterback Malikai Miller said. "Stay disciplined, get the job done."

Meanwhile at Deer Creek, the so-far undefeated Antlers say it won't be an easy win for Moore.

"You better be ready for the Antlers," quarterback Grady Adamson said.

The Moore-Deer Creek game kicks off at 7 p.m.

