Caretaker Of Athena Brownfield, Cyril 4-Year-Old Found Dead In January, Expected To Enter Blind Plea

A woman accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield in Cyril is expected to enter a blind plea at her next court appearance in November, court records show.

Alysia Adams pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and child neglect charges earlier this year, however, The Caddo County District Attorney later announced it would be seeking the death penalty at trial.

Now, Adams is putting her fate in the hands of a judge, as she's expected to change her plea on Nov. 13. The court is expected to set a date for a sentencing hearing.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing in January of 2023 after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone in Cyril.

Following a search for Athena, investigators were led to a property in Rush Springs, where Athena's remains were found buried a few days later.

The medical examiner says Athena died from pneumonia and malnutrition.

The second suspect in Brownfield's death, Ivon Adams, is the husband of Alysia Adams.

Ivon has been charged with second-degree murder, neglect and the unlawful removal of a body.

Ivon Adams is due in court on Nov. 15.

Additionally, Brownfield's biological mother, Jasmin Brownfield, is also facing charges of child neglect.

Court records show negotiations between prosecutors and Jasmin Brownfield are underway, and it is possible she could plead guilty at her next court date in January 2025.

