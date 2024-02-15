Caddo County District Attorney Seeking Death Penalty Against Caretaker Of Athena Brownfield

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 9:11 am
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a woman charged with the murder of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield in 2022.
The Caddo County District Attorney announced on Thursday their office will be pursuing the death penalty against Alysia Adams, who is charged with first-degree murder.
Athena was reported missing in January, 2023, and was later found buried in a shallow grave in Rush Springs on a property Adams had previously resided on.
Adams, along with her husband Ivon Adams, were Athena's and her 5-year-old sister's caretakers.
The Caddo County District Attorney filed the paperwork on Wednesday, and said he's pursuing the death penalty because Adams "knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person... and that Athena's death was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel" in the filing.
