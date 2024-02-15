Caddo County District Attorney Seeking Death Penalty Against Caretaker Of Athena Brownfield

The Caddo County District Attorney announced on Thursday their office will be pursuing the death penalty against Alysia Adams, who is charged with the first-degree murder of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield in 2022.

By: News 9

-

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a woman charged with the murder of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield in 2022.

The Caddo County District Attorney announced on Thursday their office will be pursuing the death penalty against Alysia Adams, who is charged with first-degree murder.

Athena was reported missing in January, 2023, and was later found buried in a shallow grave in Rush Springs on a property Adams had previously resided on.

Adams, along with her husband Ivon Adams, were Athena's and her 5-year-old sister's caretakers.

The Caddo County District Attorney filed the paperwork on Wednesday, and said he's pursuing the death penalty because Adams "knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person... and that Athena's death was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel" in the filing.