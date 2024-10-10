Prepare For Heavy Traffic As OU Fans Head South For Red River Rivalry

As the excitement builds for the highly anticipated Red River Rivalry, OU fans traveling south should brace for heavier traffic, particularly on Interstate 35 and other major highways such as 77 and 81. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that while drivers will encounter construction zones along these routes, two lanes in each direction will remain open throughout the weekend.

By: News 9

-

Bryce Boyer, Public Information Manager for ODOT, emphasizes the importance of planning ahead. “Pack your patience, plan for extra travel time, and avoid distractions on the road,” he advised. He also stressed the need for caution in work zones and the importance of buckling up. Given that the game kicks off at 2:30 PM, traffic is expected to be particularly heavy on Saturday.

For a smoother travel experience and to avoid the traffic altogether, fans may also consider using the Heartland Flyer, which provides a comfortable and convenient alternative for those heading to the game.

For more information on traffic conditions and updates, you can visit the ODOT website here.