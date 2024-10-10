Several Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives Aid Georgia After Hurricane Helene

Eleven electric cooperatives from Oklahoma have sent nearly 100 lineworkers to assist with power restoration efforts in Georgia following the extensive damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

The National Hurricane Center reported Helene made landfall on September 26 as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 140 mph.

The storm caused catastrophic storm surges, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall across the Southeast, making it the strongest hurricane to strike Florida’s Big Bend region.

The following Oklahoma cooperatives have mobilized to aid in power restoration efforts:

Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Hulbert, Okla. Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative, Collinsville, Okla. Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative, Seminole, Okla. Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Vinita, Okla. People’s Electric Cooperative, Ada, Okla. East Central Electric Cooperative, Okmulgee, Okla. Cotton Electric Cooperative, Walters, Okla. Cookson Hills Electric Cooperative, Stigler, Okla. Kiamichi Electric Cooperative, Wilburton, Okla. TCEC, Hooker, Okla. Choctaw Electric Cooperative, Hugo, Okla.

These cooperatives initially assisted Snapping Shoals EMC in Covington, Georgia, before moving to help Jefferson Energy Cooperative in Wrens, Georgia.

Jason Brown, Safety & Loss Control Instructor for the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives, is on-site at Jefferson Energy Cooperative.

He reported that fallen trees are complicating restoration efforts, but progress is being made.

Many Oklahoma cooperatives are rotating crews to maintain support for the ongoing efforts.

“This is a storm of historic proportions, and it’s all hands on deck to ensure we turn the lights back on for impacted families and businesses,” Brown said. “Linemen are wired to help their neighbors; they won’t stop until power is restored for all.”

As of October 9, Jefferson Energy Cooperative, which serves 36,878 meters, reported that 6,595 meters remained without power.

Restoration is expected to take several weeks, as some areas have experienced unprecedented devastation due to flooding and impassable roads.

According to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, more than 6,500 personnel, including lineworkers, support staff, and contractors from over a dozen states, are involved in restoration efforts nationwide.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our sister cooperatives in all states affected by Hurricane Helene,” said Chris Meyers, the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives general manager. “We commend our lineworkers for selflessly leaving their homes to assist our neighbors in Georgia, and we pray for their safety and success in restoration efforts.”

Oklahoma’s electric cooperatives, guided by the principle of Cooperation Among Cooperatives, said they are prepared to continue rotating crews as needed to restore power in hurricane-affected areas.