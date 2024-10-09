Gov. Kevin Stitt Commends Law Enforcement For Foiling Election Day Terror Attack Planned In Oklahoma City

Gov. Kevin Stitt discussed the arrest of two individuals accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Oklahoma and praised the state's monitoring and information-sharing efforts meant to keep the U.S. safe from similar threats.

By: News 9

Following the recent arrests of two individuals linked to a foiled terror plot in Oklahoma City, Gov. Kevin Stitt is praising law enforcement for intervening.

Stitt issued a statement emphasizing the state's commitment to protecting its citizens, which said: “Those who seek to harm our nation, threaten our freedoms, and disrupt our way of life will be held accountable and face the full force of the law.”

Stitt joined News 9 to discuss what these arrests mean for the safety of Oklahomans and Americans moving forward.

He said state law enforcement and the FBI collaborated and had monitored the suspects since August.

"Undercover agents sold them some weapons, and we were able to piece everything together and finally take them out," he said. “It's really scary stuff when you think about people kind of committing this kind of acts of violence right here in Oklahoma City."

The governor acknowledged the complexities surrounding Afghan evacuees who arrived on special visas after Afghanistan's collapse.

He cautioned against generalizing, saying some people have come to America to care for their families and to chase the American dream.

"Don't throw everybody in the same bucket, but we certainly need to know who's coming into the country. We need to be aware of that, and we need to make sure we take out the bad apples,” Stitt said.

Stitt confirmed that the suspected plot was likely aimed at disrupting Election Day activities in Oklahoma City, with plans to target polling places.

As investigations continue, Stitt reassured Oklahomans that state and federal agencies are working collaboratively to monitor potential threats.

"We're bringing all of the information and sharing it but across local and state and federal agencies to really get these bad guys out of our state and out of our country,” Stitt said.

He also highlighted the importance of community involvement in reporting suspicious activities through a new initiative called “Protect OK.”

The website encourages residents to report unusual behavior, contributing to a shared database that enhances public safety.

CLICK HERE for more information on Protect OK.