Edmondites Face Multi-Million Dollar Bond Program Issue

Edmondites and city leaders gathered in Mitch Park to talk about the impact of a proposed bond package totaling $231 million. And while most folks agree improvements need to be made when it comes to how it should be paid for many are divided or still undecided.

Property owners would foot the bill, helping to improve streets, parks, and safety. The proposed bond would raise property taxes by just over 14%. And while most folks agree improvements need to be made when it comes to how it should be paid for many are divided or still undecided.

Citizens were welcomed in during Tuesday’s 'Edmond On The GO' Open House “It’s new to people so they don't understand it and we're trying to get out there as much as possible to explain it to them,” said Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis.

If approved, the general obligation or G.O. bond program would fund 22 projects, $151 million is earmarked for road projects. “It’s a response to what people say. This is a problem and the city says OK we hear you and it the time for us to do something about it,” said Todd McKinnis, Edmond Alliance 2050.

After seeing signs around town, Edmond Resident Elena Selliman stopped in. “I saw signs everywhere. It says go vote and I was like what is it about?” said Edmond resident Elena Selliman.

Selliman is on the fence. “The only thing that stops me decision-wise is the property tax. But you know what, you have to chip in to get things done,” said Selliman.

Lydia Lee has made up her mind. “Team no, no, no to G.O.,” said Edmond resident Lydia Lee. She agrees improvements are needed, but says not everyone can afford to pay more. “Families who have fixed incomes, seniors on fixed incomes, this is going to impact them,” said Lee.

The second largest portion of the funding, $70 million would improve parks.

The remaining $10 million would pay to replace a cramped and outdated fire station that was built in 1983. “That fire station took 2,029 calls in 2023 last year,” Deputy Chief Chris Denton, Edmond Fire.

The three projects will be listed separately on the ballot and if approved the bond would raise property taxes whether you vote for one or all of them.