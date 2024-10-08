The Porch Previews Annual Red Brick Road Film Festival

Organizers behind the Red Brick Road Film Festival in Pauls Valley are inviting Oklahomans to come out and enjoy the world of independent filmmaking.

By: News 9

Organizers in Pauls Valley are inviting Oklahomans to come and experience new, independent films in an iconic and historic venue.

The third-annual Red Brick Road Film Festival kicks off Thursday, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with festival co-founders Dathan Smith and Uraina C. Smith about what to expect in this year's lineup.

"The film festival is a celebration of independent film," Dathan Smith said. "It's really for the filmmakers, but the exciting thing is we get to invite the town out, people to come out, and celebrate this work that you may not catch in a regular theater."

Dathan said apart from independent films, festival-goers can also expect parties and table readings of film scripts.

In addition to the myriad of films available to be watched, the co-founders said most of the films were made right here in Oklahoma.

"The majority of our films being displayed are made by Oklahoma filmmakers, which makes us very excited," Dathan said. "We actually had to have two blocks this year because we had so many submissions it was so hard to narrow down."

The festival runs through Sunday.

For more information on the festival, click here. To buy tickets, click here.