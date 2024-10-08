1 Injured In Shooting At NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 10:49 am
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to the scene near West Wilshire Boulevard and Northwest Expressway and found one person injured.
OCPD said the incident began as a verbal altercation at around 9:20 a.m., and that several people were taken into custody, as investigators said they believe a physical assault occurred.
Investigators say they believe the gun involved in the shooting was fired by accident following the assault.
