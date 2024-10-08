New York Jets Fire Coach Robert Saleh After A 2-3 Start To The Season

After a 2-3 start to the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets.

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 9:39 am

By: Associated Press


The New York Jets have fired coach Robert Saleh after the team’s 2-3 start in his fourth season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets, who are trying to snap the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will act as the interim coach, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets hadn’t announced Saleh’s firing.

It is the first time in owner Woody Johnson’s 25-year tenure that a head coach has been fired in the middle of the season.
