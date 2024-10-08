New York Jets Fire Coach Robert Saleh After A 2-3 Start To The Season

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 9:39 am
The New York Jets have fired coach Robert Saleh after the team’s 2-3 start in his fourth season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets, who are trying to snap the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will act as the interim coach, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets hadn’t announced Saleh’s firing.
It is the first time in owner Woody Johnson’s 25-year tenure that a head coach has been fired in the middle of the season.
October 8th, 2024
September 10th, 2022
September 10th, 2022
August 31st, 2022
October 9th, 2024
October 9th, 2024
October 9th, 2024