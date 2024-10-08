Oklahoma State Dept. Of Education Alters Criteria For Bids On Bibles For Classrooms

The Oklahoma State Department of Education revised bid requirements for classroom Bibles after pushback from state lawmakers, and also extended the deadline for bids.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced changes to bids for Bibles set to be introduced to state classrooms following pushback from lawmakers.

Originally, the department says suppliers placing bids on Bibles must be able to include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, the Constitution or Bill of Rights bound within the Bibles.

However, new documents show the OSDE is widening its criteria after News 9 reported, along with Oklahoma Watch, the only Bible that met all of the previous requirements was the $60 “God Bless the USA Bible” endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Now, the department says bids can be placed whether the Bible and accompanying Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, the Constitution or Bill of Rights are bound together or separate.

The deadline for bids has also been extended a week, to Oct. 21.