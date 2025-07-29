Metro families give back to delivery drivers amid soaring temperatures

Several families in the Oklahoma City Metro area shared with News 9 that they give out food and drinks to delivery drivers, especially when it’s hot outside.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Several families in the Oklahoma City area shared with News 9 that they give out food and drinks to delivery drivers, especially when it’s hot outside.

"My dad was a mailman and we would always give him cold waters during the hot days,” said Jessica Parra, an El Reno resident. She gestured toward her son, saying, “So, when he suggested we start doing it, I was like 'yeah, let's do it. That's a great idea.'"

Parra’s son, Charles, said he befriends all the drivers who stop by his family’s home.

"I've still been trying to give the trash people some fruit and stuff, and Amazon, and a bunch of delivery people,” Charles explained.

He said he likes to hand out snacks and cold drinks, but is only beginning to learn the new trash and delivery day schedules.

"Since I moved, I haven't been really able to give stuff to the delivery driver; I've been really busy,” the 8-year-old said.

However, he plans to get back to it in the next few weeks.

Lauren Jeffcoat, who owns LC Charcuterie in Blanchard, shared that she gets lots of deliveries to her home and works to learn the drivers’ names.

"They're out there when it's hot. They're out there when it's cold; when it's raining, on the holiday, weekends; when everyone else is enjoying their families, they're working, and that's a small way that we can show them our appreciation is providing them a snack and a drink,” she said.

Jeffcoat added that several of her family members were mail carriers, which is part of the reason she said she feels inspired to take care of the workers who deliver to her house.

"Having our cart set out is something that always not only makes them happy, but makes me happy, to see them happy. I always kick my feet a little bit when I get to see someone be so appreciative of it on our doorbell camera."

Tammy Willshire Weber, a Yukon resident, showed her front porch set up to News 9 on Monday afternoon.

She said she started giving out goodies to delivery drivers during COVID.

“We wanted to let the essential people know we loved being able to count on them,” she remembered.

Weber added that she allows all delivery drivers to stop and get snacks.

News 9 reached out to various mail carriers to learn more about what safety precautions are in place for delivery drivers in extreme temperatures.

In a statement, FedEx said:

“Safety is always our priority, and we encourage our team members and service providers across FedEx to take precautions in the hot weather by staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks, and recognizing the signs of heat-related illnesses. We issue reminders of the importance of closely monitoring working conditions and taking appropriate measures to address any issues that may arise.

FedEx-owned vehicles have air conditioning, and we also contract with independent businesses that provide transportation services on our behalf and employ their own drivers. Service provider businesses own and operate their own vehicles and are contractually obligated to comply with all laws related to their safe operation.”

UPS said it is rolling out air conditioning on all of its new vehicles, in addition to taking other precautions.

The USPS said it is working on collecting data about local fleets. News 9 will report updates here.