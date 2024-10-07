College Football Weekend Sees Major Upsets As Oklahoma Prepares For Red River Rivalry

News 9's Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9 to break down this past weekend's significant losses among top college football teams as Oklahoma looks ahead to the high-pressure Red River Rivalry.

By: News 9

The college football landscape saw significant upheaval this past weekend, with several top teams suffering unexpected losses, setting the stage for exciting upcoming showdowns.

Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9 to discuss the weekend's games and the upcoming matchup between OU and Texas.

He noted that Oklahoma State's loss added to the rough weekend for many teams.

"Top-ranked Alabama loses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee loses to Arkansas, USC lost. Five of the top 12 teams lost. Michigan lost," Williams said. "It was the best weekend for OU to have a bye week."

As the Sooners look ahead to the annual Red River Rivalry against Texas, Williams said the pressure is mounting on true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, who will be the first freshman to start in the historic rivalry.

"He was calm and cool on the road at Auburn, but this is a whole new level. The stadium splits 50/50. It's a home game until you cross the 50," Williams said.

He added that head coach Brent Venables told Hawkins and the team to remain focused amid the high-stakes atmosphere.

"Don't let the moment, you know, the emotions of what the game means to everybody, the emotions of being in the stadium, the intensity to hijack the focus that it takes to have the details so we can execute on a really high level," Venables said.

On the other side, Oklahoma State is facing challenges after a disappointing performance, prompting discussions on how to salvage their season during a bye week.

"The offensive line just cannot get a push up front in the pass game or run game. The defense couldn't tackle anybody. Quarterback Alan Bowman got pulled again," Williams said. "The good news for the Cowboys is they now have a bye week."

Sports director John Holcomb emphasized the Cowboys' need to "find the fire" and regain confidence, saying, "This team needs to recapture some energy. Get angry, get some confidence back."

Holcomb also highlighted key players returning from injury and the importance of improving the offensive line.