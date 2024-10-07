Loaded Gun Found On Prairie View Elementary School Bus, Mustang Public Schools Says

Authorities are investigating after a loaded firearm was found on a school bus at Prairie View Elementary School in Mustang.

By: News 9

A loaded firearm was discovered on a school bus at Prairie View Elementary School in Mustang on Monday, prompting action from school officials and local law enforcement.

According to Mustang Public Schools, a student brought the firearm onto the bus, but thanks to effective communication among students, parents, and staff, the incident was quickly identified and resolved

They said the weapon was secured without incident, and authorities are investigating.

Possession of firearms on Mustang Public Schools property violates the district's student code of conduct.

"Mustang Public Schools takes these matters very seriously and responds immediately in collaboration with local law enforcement, including the Mustang Police Department, Canadian County Sheriff's Department, and Oklahoma City Police Department," a press release from MHS said.

They said the district also employs a Director of Safety and Security and School Resource Officers who work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of the school community.

The district said they are encouraging parents to discuss the importance of reporting concerns to a trusted adult and reinforcing the seriousness of bringing any type of weapon to school.

They are also urging families to ensure that firearms at home are stored securely and out of reach of children.

Email sent to families by Mustang Public Schools:

This morning, we were made aware of a serious situation involving a first-grade student at Prairie View Elementary School who brought a loaded firearm onto a school bus. The student showed the weapon to several students on Bus #212 during the ride to school. Thanks to our strong partnership with students, who reported the incident to staff immediately upon exiting the bus, school administrators and local law enforcement immediately intervened, and the situation was resolved without incident in under sixty seconds. All students and staff are safe, and the weapon has been secured.

We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Students in possession of weapons of any kind on Mustang Public Schools property are in violation of the student code of conduct, Board policy, and state law. We respond promptly with appropriate actions, working closely with our law enforcement partners—including the Mustang Police Department, Canadian County Sheriff's Department, and Oklahoma City Police Department—to ensure the safety of our school community.

We ask all parents to take this opportunity to speak with their children about the importance of reporting any concerns to a trusted adult and to reinforce the seriousness of bringing any type of weapon to school. This is an excellent time to remind students that safety starts with all of us. Additionally, if you have firearms or other weapons at home, please ensure they are stored securely and out of reach.

We would also like to commend our students for coming forward and sharing what they knew. It is vital that students feel empowered to express their concerns to teachers and adults. Their leadership in this situation highlights the importance of working together to keep our schools safe.

As this will likely remain an active investigation, involves a minor/student, and relates to discipline, we are limited in the ability to share further details. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your school office or the district at MERCcontact@mustangps.org.

Thank you for your trust and support as we continue to prioritize the safety of our school community.



