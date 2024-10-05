Man Stabbed In Bricktown, Suspect Search Underway

Police are searching for a person they believe is involved in a stabbing in Bricktown overnight.

Saturday, October 5th 2024, 8:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near Sheridan and Mickey Mantle around midnight.

Police said a fight broke out and one of the men involved stabbed another.

The man stabbed in the chest was taken to the hospital but police said he has been uncooperative.

Officers are searching for a suspect they describe as a Black man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen running from the scene.

