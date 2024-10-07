3 Arrested, 6 Injured After Violent Weekend In Bricktown

Three violent incidents happened within a mile radius over the weekend in Bricktown, resulting in three different crime scenes and sending 6 people to the hospital.

It was a busy weekend for Oklahoma City Police in Bricktown.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in Bricktown.

Police say 4 people were shot and 3 people were taken into custody.

None of the 4 victims have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near Dave's Hot Chicken and the Harkins Theater.

"We went to see a movie and when we came out, we saw a lot of cop cars behind us," Jada Glace said.

The crime scene prevented Glace and her boyfriend from exiting the parking lot for more than four hours.

Investigators say they found two guns on the scene, but police don't know what led up to the shooting.

"At first we thought it was just Bass Pro Shops, but I guess it’s everywhere," Glace said.

An unrelated shooting happened less than a mile away and less than an hour earlier.

Police say a fight broke out at the Bass Pro parking lot around 9:30 Saturday night.

A suspect fired two rounds, hitting a male victim in the arm.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers at the scene, the suspect is a black male last seen running from the parking lot.

This all comes on the heels of an early Saturday morning stabbing that also happened in Bricktown.

Police say an altercation broke out between two men just after midnight near Sheridan and Mickey Mantle.

One man was stabbed in the chest and transported to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect they believe to be a different black male last seen running from the scene.

Patterns of violence are leading some to feel unsafe in Bricktown.

"No, no it's not safe you got kids out here dying for real," Glace said.

News 9 contacted Oklahoma City Police for updates and further comments today on all three investigations.

We're told more information will be released on Monday.