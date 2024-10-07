Suspects Accused Of Killing Of 2 Oklahoma Women Face Additional Charges

Three suspects accused of murdering two women from the town of Kansas, Oklahoma, and leaving their bodies in Texas County, are now facing additional charges, court documents show. The three suspects, as well as two others, are expected in court next week in Guymon.

By: News 9

-

Three of the five suspects charged in connection with the March 30 killings of two women now face additional charges ahead of their next court appearances in Texas County.

Prosecutors amended the charges against Tifany Machel Adams, Tad Bert Cullum, and Cole Earl Twombly on Thursday to include unlawful desecration of a human corpse.

Additionally, Adams is also facing additional counts of child neglect. Along with the two other suspects, Cora Gayle Twombly and Paul Jeremiah Grice, all five remain charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jillian Kelley, 39.

RELATED: 4 Suspects In Texas County Double Homicide Appeared In Court

RELATED: OSBI: A 5th Suspect Arrested Following The Deaths Of 2 Women Found In Texas County

Butler and Kelley, residents of the town of Kansas, Oklahoma, disappeared in late March while traveling across Oklahoma for a custody exchange involving Butler’s children. Their car was later found abandoned along Highway 95 near the Kansas-Oklahoma border. Two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in Texas County.

RELATED: Search Underway For 2 Women In Oklahoma After 'Suspicious Disappearance'

RELATED: OSBI: Bodies Of 2 Missing Kansas Women Found In Buried Freezer

According to an affidavit, Adams, the paternal grandmother of Butler’s children, was in a custody battle with Butler.

Investigators said the suspects conspired to kill the women, and Adams is accused of purchasing tasers and burner phones before the women disappeared.

Evidence, including blood and a broken hammer, was found near Butler and Kelley's abandoned vehicle.

A motion hearing for all five defendants is scheduled for Oct. 16.

A joint preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Despite motions for separate hearings, all suspects are expected to appear together in court.