Charges Filed Against Man Involved In Shootout With Oklahoma Highway Patrol

A man accused of shooting at Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers after escaping custody in February has been charged.

Monday, October 7th 2024, 6:57 am

By: News 9


Charges have been filed against a suspect involved in a shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers earlier this year, court documents say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers were attempting to serve a warrant to Preston Lange after he ditched his GPS tracker and escaped custody in February.

Court documents say troopers tried to lure Lange out of a hand-dug bunker using gas.

After opening fire on the responding troopers, Lange was shot twice before he eventually surrendered.

Lange now faces 16 charges in total and is due back in court on Dec. 5.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 7th, 2024

July 24th, 2024

June 25th, 2024

June 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024