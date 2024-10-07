Charges Filed Against Man Involved In Shootout With Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Monday, October 7th 2024, 6:57 am
Charges have been filed against a suspect involved in a shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers earlier this year, court documents say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers were attempting to serve a warrant to Preston Lange after he ditched his GPS tracker and escaped custody in February.
Court documents say troopers tried to lure Lange out of a hand-dug bunker using gas.
After opening fire on the responding troopers, Lange was shot twice before he eventually surrendered.
Lange now faces 16 charges in total and is due back in court on Dec. 5.
