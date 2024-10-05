White Rushes For 158 Yards As West Virginia Dominates Oklahoma State, 38-14

Jahiem White ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, and West Virginia rolled past Oklahoma State 38-14 on Saturday afternoon.

By: News 9, News On 6

Garrett Greene passed for 159 yards and rushed for 86 and CJ Donaldson Jr. added 77 yards rushing and two scores for the Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0 Big 12). West Virginia gained 389 of its 558 yards on the ground.

Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3), one of the preseason favorites to contend for the Big 12 title, lost its third straight. Alan Bowman threw two interceptions before he was benched in the third quarter. The Cowboys finished with just 227 total yards, including 36 rushing.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, last year's Doak Walker Award winner for the nation's best running back, left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury and did not return. He finished with 50 yards on 13 carries. Last year at West Virginia, he ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns and led the Cowboys to a 48-34 victory.

Greene temporarily left the game at the end of a 39-yard run in the first quarter, and Nicco Marchiol stepped in a threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Traylon Ray to give the Mountaineers a 10-0 edge.

The Mountaineers went up 24-0 before Oklahoma State got on the board. West Virginia's final score of the period, an 8-yard touchdown run by C.J. Donaldson with 28 seconds left in the first half, put the Mountaineers up 31-7 at the break. West Virginia outgained Oklahoma State 345 yards to 115 before the break, with 259 yards coming on the ground.

The Takeaway

West Virginia: The Mountaineers looked motivated and ready from the outset. They overpowered Oklahoma State the old-fashioned way — they ran 65 times and threw just 16 passes.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys didn't just get beat, they looked flat in a game they needed to keep their already faint hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game alive. Now, the Cowboys could struggle to keep their string of consecutive winning seasons that dates back to 2006 alive.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 17 BYU on Friday, Oct. 18.