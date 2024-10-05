2 Killed, 3 Injured In US-77 Head-On Crash

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on US-77 in Garvin County on Friday, authorities say.

By: News 9

-

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on US-77 in Garvin County on Friday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened just before 10 p.m., a mile south of County Road 1550 near Pauls Valley.

Troopers said a vehicle heading south on the highway crossed the center line and hit another vehicle occupied by four people head-on.

Christopher Pierri, 39, and a 15-year-old female passenger died at the scene, authorities say. The other two teenage females in the car were hospitalized.

OHP said the vehicle's driver that crossed the center line was the sole occupant. He was pinned in the vehicle for about 30 minutes after the crash before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.