Millwood Falcons Soar To Victory Over Jones Longhorns 46-13

Friday, October 4th 2024, 10:51 pm
Millwood took advantage of early mistakes by Jones, cruising to a 46-13 win Friday night.
The Longhorns fumbled on their first possession, and Millwood quickly capitalized with a 14-yard touchdown run by Anthony Keys, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Jones' struggles continued with another turnover on their next possession, setting up the Falcons in scoring range. Rodarius Hawkins was stopped at the one-yard line, but Millwood punched it in a few plays later for a 16-0 lead.
After a goal-line stand, CJ Turnbull connected on a touchdown pass to extend the Falcons' lead, and they never looked back. Millwood remains unbeaten with the dominant win.
