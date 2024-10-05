Millwood Falcons Soar To Victory Over Jones Longhorns 46-13

Millwood took advantage of early mistakes by Jones, cruising to a 46-13 win Friday night.

By: News 9

The Longhorns fumbled on their first possession, and Millwood quickly capitalized with a 14-yard touchdown run by Anthony Keys, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Jones' struggles continued with another turnover on their next possession, setting up the Falcons in scoring range. Rodarius Hawkins was stopped at the one-yard line, but Millwood punched it in a few plays later for a 16-0 lead.

After a goal-line stand, CJ Turnbull connected on a touchdown pass to extend the Falcons' lead, and they never looked back. Millwood remains unbeaten with the dominant win.