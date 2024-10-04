Movie Man: Joker Folie A Deux And More

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews four new films hitting theaters this weekend.

By: News 9

Until recently, the first “Joker” film in 2019 was the highest-grossing-rated R film of all time. The film received 11 Oscar nominations, winning two, one of which went to Joaquin Phoenix as best actor. “Joker: Folie A Deux” is being called a musically infused sequel. In this film, Phoenix reprises his Oscar Award-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck and the Joker. While institutionalized at Arkham State Hospital, where he is serving time for murder, he meets his demented muse, Harley Quinn who Lady Gaga portrays. Phoenix recently commented about how some are calling the sequel a musical and how before the first movie, he and director Todd Phillips discussed The Joker as a performer.

“I don't know if that had any effect on Todd,” said Phoenix. “ He might not even remember it. Or, maybe, it is part of what maybe sparked an idea. But it’s really just an extension of what was happening in the first film.”

Director Todd Phillips says categorization isn't entirely accurate for those who call this film a musical.

“White Bird” is a film starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson. It is an adaptation of R.J. Palacio's companion novel to “Wonder. The drama follows a struggling student Julian, whose grandmother shares her story of survival in Nazi-occupied France. The film connects to “Wonder” through Julian's character. This film is rated PG-13.

In “Monster Summer” Mel Gibson portrays a retired police detective. A group of young people asks for his help after a mysterious force begins to disrupt their summer of fun.

Based on Amy Liptrot's bestselling memoir, “The Outrun” explores themes of addiction and recovery. Saoirse Ronan portrays a 29-year-old returning to the Orkney Islands after a decade in London. As she navigates sobriety she must confront her past. This film is rated R.