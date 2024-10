Adilee Jerry is one of the first women in Oklahoma high school football history to have won a state championship. And recently, she won another title: Homecoming Queen.

By: News 9

Jerry was crowned Homecoming Queen at Cashion High School and then kicked five for five on extra points for her team. A perfect game, for the two-time winner.