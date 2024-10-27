Oklahoma City Baseball Club Rebrands To 'Comets' In Honor Of Mickey Mantle

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club revealed its new name and brand identity on Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

By: News 9

The club's new name will be the Oklahoma City Comets.

The club says the name pays homage to Oklahoma baseball legend Mickey Mantle, whose nickname was the "Commerce Comet."

The new colors pay tribute to the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We wanted our new name and brand to be something that reflects Oklahoma’s rich baseball history and our affiliation with the Dodgers but is also uniquely ours and embraces the future of our city and state,” said Oklahoma City Comets President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “Mickey Mantle — the Commerce Comet —is an iconic baseball figure for our state, our city, our team and our ballpark. In addition, the OKC Comets name and different marks that display images of space suggest a look toward the future and enables us to have a bit of fun bringing our new identity to life for our fans.”

Work is being done to replace and update the signage and uniforms for the new season beginning April 2025.

For more information, visit their website.