Edmond's Final First Thursday Event, Celebrating Local Art And Music

Downtown Edmond’s final "First Thursday" event of the season will take place tonight, featuring a wide array of local artists and performers.

Thursday, October 3rd 2024, 12:30 pm

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Downtown Edmond’s final "First Thursday" event of the season will take place tonight, featuring a wide array of local artists and performers. News 9 visited on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Organized by the Edmond Fine Arts Institute, the event will include more than 50 visual artists showcasing their work, along with 12 live performances scattered throughout the downtown area from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event marks the conclusion of a successful fourth season of "First Thursday," with artists setting up to demonstrate various creative styles, including plein air painting, where artists create their pieces outdoors in real time.

Restaurants such as The Mule and Empire Slice are set to welcome visitors for the evening, as patrons are encouraged to enjoy a meal while exploring the arts on display.

The event is free and open to the public.
