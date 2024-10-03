OKC Thunder Anticipates NBA Season With Fan Fest At Scissortail Park

Thunder fans can look forward to an action-packed Fan Fest at Scissortail Park on Sunday, featuring activities for all ages, live entertainment, and the chance to win prizes, including a trip to the season-opening game in Denver.

By: News 9

Thunder fans are gearing up for the start of the new NBA season, with the team's annual Fan Fest event set for Sunday at Scissortail Park. Thunder MC Malcolm Tubbs joined News 9 at 9 to discuss the festivities and get fans excited.

Tubbs said there will be activities for fans of all ages. "There will be inflatables, face painting for the kiddos. You can see the Thunder drummers who are going to be there. You can expect all of the Thunder entertainers to be there to add that extra element of fun to the Thunder party," Tubbs said. "For those 21 and older, there will be a beer garden."

The event will also feature a three-on-three basketball tournament and a pickleball tournament.

Attendees can win prizes, including Thunder merchandise and a grand prize of a flyaway trip to Denver for the season-opening game.

"You have the opportunity to win some prizes if you pre-register, but if you do so before Sunday, you double your chances of winning the big prize," Tubbs said.

He emphasized that the event is a way to engage in the excitement of the basketball season.

"If you really want to see the energy in the community that bands around the team and the sport, this is where you're going to find it," Tubbs said. "The atmosphere is going to be incredible."

CLICK HERE for more information on the event and prizes.