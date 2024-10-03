Body Discovered In Pond Near Lake Overholser

Crews have been called for a body recovery in a retention pond in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

Police say the scene is near Northwest 23rd Street and Kilpatrick Turnpike, close to Lake Overholser.

A witness was walking when they found the body and called authorities, according to police.

Further details have not been released by law enforcement, and the cause of death has not been determined.

OKCPD and Oklahoma City Fire Department are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.








