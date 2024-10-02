City Of Edmond Hosting Open House To Discuss Upcoming GO Bond Election

In Edmond, city leaders are planning a town hall to provide more information about an upcoming bond set to appear on the November ballot.

By: News 9

City leaders in Edmond are preparing for a town hall to discuss a bond issue on the ballot for the November election that could bring improvements to the city.

The Edmond on the GO, or general obligation, bond will allot $231 million for 22 different capital improvement projects for Edmond streets, parks and to enhance fire safety.

If approved, the City of Edmond says it would raise property taxes by $40 a month for a $300,000 home, or $450 more per year.

The city is hosting an open house next week to provide voters with more information on the bond.

The open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Edmond Senior Center at Mitch Park.