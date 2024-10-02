City Of Edmond Hosting Open House To Discuss Upcoming GO Bond Election

Wednesday, October 2nd 2024, 5:57 am
City leaders in Edmond are preparing for a town hall to discuss a bond issue on the ballot for the November election that could bring improvements to the city.
The Edmond on the GO, or general obligation, bond will allot $231 million for 22 different capital improvement projects for Edmond streets, parks and to enhance fire safety.
If approved, the City of Edmond says it would raise property taxes by $40 a month for a $300,000 home, or $450 more per year.
The city is hosting an open house next week to provide voters with more information on the bond.
The open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Edmond Senior Center at Mitch Park.
October 2nd, 2024
October 2nd, 2024
October 2nd, 2024
October 1st, 2024
October 3rd, 2024
October 3rd, 2024
October 3rd, 2024