Norman woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash

One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Pottawatomie County.

Friday, May 16th 2025, 4:52 am

By: Christian Hans


PINK, Okla. -

A Norman woman is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 76-year-old Janice Mann was driving on State Highway 9 yesterday afternoon in Pink when her car went off the road and hit a mailbox, crossed the road and rolled over into a ravine.

OHP says Mann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
