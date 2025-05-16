Norman woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash

Friday, May 16th 2025, 4:52 am
A Norman woman is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says 76-year-old Janice Mann was driving on State Highway 9 yesterday afternoon in Pink when her car went off the road and hit a mailbox, crossed the road and rolled over into a ravine.
OHP says Mann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
May 16th, 2025
May 16th, 2025
May 15th, 2025
May 15th, 2025