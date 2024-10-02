Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Delivery Truck

Wednesday, October 2nd 2024, 4:42 am
A person who was struck by a delivery truck Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City is recovering, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a person was riding a bike shortly after 12 a.m. near South Portland Avenue and Interstate 40 when they were struck by a delivery truck.
Police said the driver of the delivery truck called officers, saying they hit someone.
Officers have not yet released any information about the victim.
October 2nd, 2024
October 2nd, 2024
October 2nd, 2024
October 1st, 2024
October 3rd, 2024
October 3rd, 2024
October 3rd, 2024