Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Delivery Truck

One person was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Wednesday, October 2nd 2024, 4:42 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A person who was struck by a delivery truck Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City is recovering, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a person was riding a bike shortly after 12 a.m. near South Portland Avenue and Interstate 40 when they were struck by a delivery truck.

Police said the driver of the delivery truck called officers, saying they hit someone.

Officers have not yet released any information about the victim.
