1 In Custody After Piedmont Schools Threat, Lockdown

A person is in custody after a threat was made to Piedmont High School and CV Tech, according to Piedmont Public Schools Officials.

By: News 9

According to Piedmont Police, the threat was reported through a 'crisis hotline' and included claims of harm to family members and threats directed at local schools.

Police said that officers were dispatched to both residential and school locations to secure the safety of students, staff, and the community.

The release stated that as authorities worked to "apprehend the individual", the school was placed on lockdown.

"The lockdown and hold procedures were lifted once law enforcement confirmed the situation was safe", the release stated.

The full release can be read below;

"Wildcat families,

At approximately 4 p.m., we were notified by local law enforcement agencies that a threat had been made to Piedmont High School and CV Tech. As authorities worked to apprehend the individual, we immediately placed the school on lockdown. In an abundance of caution, we also enacted hold procedures at all PPS school sites to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

The lockdown and hold procedures were lifted once law enforcement confirmed the situation was safe. The suspect is now in the custody of local authorities.

We commend our area law enforcement for their swift action to keep our students and staff safe."

The full post from the Piedmont Police Department can be read below:

"Earlier today, the Piedmont Police Department responded to a serious threat reported through a crisis hotline. The call included alarming claims of harm to family members and threats directed at local schools.

Law enforcement treated the threat with the utmost seriousness. As a precaution, both Piedmont High School and Canadian Valley Tech were immediately notified, and lockdown procedures were implemented. Officers were dispatched to both residential and school locations to secure the safety of students, staff, and the community.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation in avoiding these areas during the response. We also urge the community not to call 911 with inquiries about the lockdowns, as this can divert critical resources and delay responses to genuine emergencies. The police department is committed to providing information as it becomes available, and your understanding during this time is essential.

The Piedmont Police Department, in coordination with the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, Yukon PD, Oklahoma City PD, El Reno PD, and school personnel, worked swiftly to ensure public safety and resolve the situation.

The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we are grateful for the swift actions taken by all involved."