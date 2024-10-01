Woman Arrested In Oklahoma City After Arson Attempt

A woman was arrested on Saturday after attempting to set fire to another person at an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a woman was asleep inside an apartment near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road when they awoke to find someone else pouring gasoline on them.

OCPD said the victim told officers the person who was pouring gasoline, later identified as 51-year-old Jasper Lavonn, had stolen a key to the apartment.

According to police, the apartment was rented by Lavonn's son, who said Lavonn did not have permission to enter.

OCPD said after the victim woke up, they found Lavonn holding a canister of gasoline and a lighter and attempted to defend themself from Lavonn, who struck the victim in the face with a piece of rebar.

After being taken into custody, investigators said Lavonn was in possession of drug paraphernalia.