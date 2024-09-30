Deer Creek High School Given All-Clear After Modified Lockdown

Deer Creek High School has been given the all-clear after a modified lockdown on Monday, according to school officials.

By: News 9

Officials say that a former student was reported to be on campus without permission, according to an email sent to families and parents on Monday.

The email detailed that additional law enforcement officers were on campus to patrol and review video footage as part of the investigation.

The email also emphasized that students arriving for their 7th-hour classes were instructed to return home. "Students cannot be waiting in parking lots or in their cars on campus," the message stated.