Man arrested after chase ends in Choctaw

A man in Choctaw was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail after leading officers in a pursuit on Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 6:16 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


CHOCTAW, Okla. -

One person was arrested after a pursuit Tuesday night in Choctaw, according to police.

The Choctaw Police Department says Curtis Kaulaity Jr. fled during a traffic stop near Northeast 23rd Street and North Hiwassee Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers say Kaulaity eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran off into the woods.

CPD says Kaulaity ran for nearly 300 yards, but was then caught and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
