'A Blessing And Very Healing:' Sulphur Residents Clean Up Chickasaw National Recreation Area

Almost half a year after a deadly tornado destroyed parts of Sulphur, its recovery continues.

-

Almost half a year after a deadly tornado destroyed parts of Sulphur, its recovery continues.

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area, within sight of Sulphur's hard-hit downtown, is still left with debris from April. As part of National Public Lands Day, the National Park Service organized a cleanup of Rock Creek for storm debris now that water levels have fallen for the season.

“We still have a long way to go, but getting folks in today to help out is just another way to get a little bit closer to that time when some of these most heavily damaged areas can be back open again,” said Park Ranger Megan Wilkins.

Volunteers found clothing, roofing materials, and purses. The evidence of what others lost is emotional for those who faced their own losses.

“Knowing we can come down here and help rebuild what God has given us is very much a blessing and very healing,” said Pam Chitwood. She grew up knowing Sheila Goodman, who died from the tornado.

According to the NPS, roughly 97% of the park has been reopened and visitors are welcome while cleanup continues.