Deer Creek Dominates Enid 49-0, Remains Undefeated

Deer Creek remained perfect on the season, moving to 4-0 after a commanding 49-0 win over Enid on Friday night.

By: News 9

Deer Creek remained perfect on the season, moving to 4-0 after a commanding 49-0 win over Enid on Friday night.

The Antlers opened the scoring in the first quarter and never looked back. Georgia Tech commit Grady Adamson extended their lead in the second quarter with a tough rushing touchdown, showcasing his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame. Shortly after, Adamson connected with Mason Smith, who leaped into the end zone, pushing the score to 21-0.

Enid, now 2-2, tried to respond in Antlers territory, but Aidan Robinson’s pass was intercepted by Jaydon Bradshaw. Deer Creek’s defense held strong as the Antlers cruised to the shutout victory.