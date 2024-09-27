Step By Step: Proclaiming His Love On The Crosswalk

It’s a Bible study, preparing walkers for a day, most of them will never forget.

"Jesus died for me, and He loves me, and I just want to tell the world about that," said Stephen Davenport, manager of Christ Fit Gym.

For Davenport, there is no better way to share his faith than by showing people the cross through a crosswalk.

"Man, we just love Jesus and just want to tell people about Him, and the cross will speak for itself," Davenport said.

At the break of day, walkers set out with the 7-foot cross, making the 50-mile trek to Crescent and back.

"At any given time, we could have up to 50 people. It just depends on how people are getting off work," Davenport said.

They'll be walking throughout the day, even into the night and the next day. When you see them, give them a honk, give them a wave, and let them know you support what they are doing.

"We'll be walking through Crescent around midnight or 1 a.m., and then a little bit south of Crescent is our 50-mile mark, and that's our turnaround," Davenport said.

This is year five for the walk, and even though most of the walkers work out regularly, preparation is key.

"Hydration is very, very important too. At some point, it's just going to hurt. You just have to push through, to be honest with you," Davenport said.

The walk is open to anyone who wants to participate for any length of time. There is a shuttle transporting participants from the gym to the cross for the entire walk.

"We're going to be walking at 2 a.m., so if somebody has insomnia and they want to come carry a cross, we're going to be out here walking. We can use all the help we can get," Davenport said.