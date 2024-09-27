Medical Minute: Robotic Coaches Aid Stroke Survivors In Rehab

Researchers in Europe are testing robotic coaches to support stroke and brain injury survivors in rehabilitation. The robotic coach offers real-time encouragement and motivation, making rehabilitation more engaging.

By: News 9, CBS News

Researchers in Europe are testing robotic coaches to support stroke and brain injury survivors in rehabilitation.

Jake MacDonald, a stroke survivor in Scotland, uses the technology, which interprets brain waves to guide exercises.

The robotic coach offers real-time encouragement and motivation, making rehabilitation more engaging. Earlier tests in Austria on 16 survivors showed increased patient motivation and adherence to exercises.

Scientists emphasize that robots won't replace physiotherapists but aim to work alongside them, helping patients regain their independence more quickly.