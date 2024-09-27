Medical Minute: Robotic Coaches Aid Stroke Survivors In Rehab

Friday, September 27th 2024, 12:20 pm
Researchers in Europe are testing robotic coaches to support stroke and brain injury survivors in rehabilitation.
Jake MacDonald, a stroke survivor in Scotland, uses the technology, which interprets brain waves to guide exercises.
The robotic coach offers real-time encouragement and motivation, making rehabilitation more engaging. Earlier tests in Austria on 16 survivors showed increased patient motivation and adherence to exercises.
Scientists emphasize that robots won't replace physiotherapists but aim to work alongside them, helping patients regain their independence more quickly.
September 27th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 20th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024