OU And OSU Seek Redemption In Upcoming Away Games After Home Losses

By: News 9

Oklahoma college football faced a setback last weekend, with both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University losing their home games. Saturday, OU will compete against Auburn University in Alabama, while OSU will take on the Kansas State University Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.

Freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start as quarterback for OU in their road opener for the Southeastern Conference; however, several key players are currently injured. Toby Rowland, the voice of the Sooners and Griffin Sports analyst, emphasized that this game is a must-win for OU.

The Sooners currently hold a record of three wins and one loss. Kickoff in Auburn is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the meantime, Rowland noted that OSU quarterback Alan Bowman needs to start strong for the Cowboys to succeed. Rowland believes that if Bowman can achieve early success, it will boost the team's confidence. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.