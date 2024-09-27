Edmond Memorial Defeats Norman North, 21-6

Edmond Memorial stepped up to 6A competition and took down Norman North 21-6 in a defensive battle on Thursday night.

By: News 9

With no score in the second quarter and time running out in the first half, Bulldogs quarterback David McComb, a Kansas commit, connected with Isaac Woodard for a big gain, nearly scoring a touchdown. The Bulldogs punched it in on the next play, putting them up 7-0 before halftime.

McComb, known for his arm, showcased his running ability in the second half, breaking free from a potential stop by Norman North to keep the momentum in Memorial's favor.

Edmond Memorial controlled the game from there, holding Norman North to just six points and sealing the 21-6 victory. McComb’s dual-threat performance helped guide the Bulldogs to their win, solidifying their strong start to the season.